Amar Singh Chamkila actor Parineeti Chopra thanks fans for overwhelming response: 'Tears are not stopping'

Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released on OTT on April 12th. Since the release of the film, the movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The overwhelming response has brought Parineeti Chopra to tears. To thank everyone for all the beautiful words, calls, and reviews, Parineeti took to her Instagram and dropped a sweet post.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the sets of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and thanked fans, writing, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) ‘PARINEETI IS BACK.’ These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!”

'Amar Singh Chamkila' stars Parineeti in the role of Amarjot, Chamkila’s partner and wife. For the film, Parineeti had put on about 10 to 15 kgs weight.

Imtiaz Ali on Parineeti's journey to become Amarjot Singh:

In an interaction with Lallantop during the film’s trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali shared how he wanted Parineeti to put on weight for the role of Amarjot. He said, "Parineeti was the number one choice. Thankfully, when I met her she said, 'I have been waiting for five years to do a film where I could sing.' I said 'This is such a film.' She said 'I am on,' and I said 'Wow.' And then we started realizing ki yaar iski shakal bhi milti hai thodi bahut Amarjot se. Phir maine bola, bahut asaan kaam hai, samose, malai, chaat, yeh saare khaane shuru kar do (that her face is also similar to Amarjot. Then I told her that it's very easy, just start having samosas, malai, and chaat), you have to gain some 10-kilo weight."

Earlier, Parineeti shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. In the post's caption, she shared that she spent six months last year singing in AR Rahman's studio and then eating junk food, so she could put on 15 kg for the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.