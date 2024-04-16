In a recent delightful twist, Amul has joined the frenzy surrounding Imtiaz Ali's recently released film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles

In Pic: Amul's new advertisment

In the new image dropped on Amul’s Instagram, we could see two animated figures representing Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s characters of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. The two characters were placed in a way that looks like Chamkila and Amarjot singing while relishing on Amul butter. The poster has ‘Ex Chamachkhila’ and ‘Punjab Da Buttar’ written on it.

Imtiaz Ali’s OTT Debut:

With 'Chamkila', Imtiaz Ali has made his debut in the OTT space. This is the first time that Imtiaz Ali is releasing any of his films directly to an OTT platform. Talking about this decision, Imtiaz shared that we should always try new things.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared, “Well, new things come along and you must try it." The filmmaker further shared, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

Amar Singh Chamkila charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.