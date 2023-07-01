Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2023 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ameesha Patel took to Twitter and accused filmmaker Anil Sharma’s production house of unpaid dues of food, accommodation and transport

Ameesha Patel accused filmmaker Anil Sharma’s production house of unpaid dues

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with ‘Gadar 2’ opposite Sunny Deol. Recently, she addressed concerns raised by fans about the incidents that took place during the final schedule of the film. Ameesha took to Twitter and shared her ordeal with her followers and fans. She accused filmmaker Anil Sharma’s production house of unpaid dues of food, accommodation and transport.


In a four-part tweet, Ameesha began her statement by addressing concerns raised by fans about incidents that took place during the final schedule of Gadar 2, which took place in May end in Chandigarh. She wrote, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company! Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day, to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!”



“All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh, and Nischit !! This Zee team is top-notch,” she added.

‘Gadar 2’ is the second instalment of the iconic ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ released in the year 2001. The movie is based on the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) broke multiple records back then. Now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with this much-awaited second part of the film. Recently, remake of the popular song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa’ from the first part of ‘Gadar’ was released which gained a lot of praise by the listeners. ‘Gadar 2’ will be released in theatres on August 11, this year.

