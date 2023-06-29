Today the makers of Gadar:2 have launched the reprised version of the global hit 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' with the idea of recreating the magical essence of the original film's music

Reprive version of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' Out Now!

Listen to this article Gadar 2: Reprised version of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava released x 00:00

The teaser of the iconic song, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava created quite a stir amongst the masses, exhilarating them even more to submerge themselves in the world of Tara and Sakina’s love story, once again. When the song was first launched with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava became a love anthem in no time and is still one of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema.

Today the makers have launched the reprised version of the global hit with the idea of recreating the magical essence of the original film's music. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was an instant classic upon its initial release, and this relaunch seeks to reignite the same nostalgic fervour while adding a modern touch, showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Tara and Sakina even after 22 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. Gadar 2 promises to captivate audiences once again with its enthralling storyline, stellar starcast powerful performances, and soul-stirring music.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

The film marks Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's long-awaited comeback to the big screen, and they will reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, 20 years after its predecessor was released.

In the first film, which is set in 1947, a Sikh truck driver named Tara Singh falls in love with a Muslim girl named Sakeena. They marry in the midst of the deadly Partition conflict, during which Sakeena's family relocates to Pakistan. Then, after a dramatic tour to Pakistan, Singh returns as a nationalist.

While the second film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to get back his son Charanjeet against the backdrop of an anti-India movement called "Crush India" in Pakistan.