Ameesha Patel marked Rakesh Roshan’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram note. She reminisced about the day she signed Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and their celebration in her South Mumbai home. Calling him her biggest inspiration, she praised his discipline

Ameesha Patel lauds Rakesh Roshan's hardwork, discipline and professionalism in a heartfelt birthday note: 'You have been the best'

Ameesha Patel lauds Rakesh Roshan's hardwork, discipline and professionalism in a heartfelt birthday note: 'You have been the best'

On Saturday, marking the birthday of veteran director Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures from the 2000s.

Loved watching 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' ? If yes, then the recent post of actor Ameesha Patel will definitely leave you nostalgic.

Loved watching 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' ? If yes, then the recent post of actor Ameesha Patel will definitely leave you nostalgic.

On Saturday, marking the birthday of veteran director Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures from the 2000s.

The pictures showed Ameesha, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan celebrating before they kick-started the shoot of the film.

In the pictures, we can see Hrithik pouring champagne into a glass. Ameesha is seen feeding cake to Rakesh Roshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Recalling the particular moment, Ameesha wrote, " rakesh_roshan9 --these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed "KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN " n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation n ur true resilience in the face of all adversity n challenges! U have been the best I cud learn from n was a privelege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happpppiest bday n many many bumper years to follow !! Your SONIA forever."

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Hrithik played a dual role in the movie, portraying Rohit, a singer, and his lookalike Raj, in a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge. Ameesha played his love interest, Sonia.

In a previous interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan said that making 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was a challenge for him as he had done 'Khudgarz', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', followed by 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'King Uncle', 'Karan Arjun' and 'Koyla' but never any romantic film.

"I made all different kinds of genres but never romantic. So, I said let me make a romantic film because people are telling me you are not romantic. Then I thought about what to make, and this idea came. So I made the film as a filmmaker" he said.

He continued, "If Hrithik wouldn't have been my son, I would have taken some other newcomer because I wanted a newcomer for that film. It was not that I had to launch my son, so that pressure was there to make a romantic film. No. It wasn't like that. This romantic film just came at the right time, when Hrithik was 24. The subject required a new boy and a new girl, and so I took Hrithik, and I took a new girl. It was a challenge for me so that I was making a romantic film for the first time, I should make it very beautifully to look at."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever