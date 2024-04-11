It is rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi. The actress has added fuel to the rumour with her latest post

Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi

Listen to this article Amid rumours of Aryan Khan dating Larissa Bonesi, Brazilian actress shares picture with 'mystery man' x 00:00

The rumour mills have been abuzz with reports of a romance between Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi. Amid rumours of a relationship between the two, the 34-year-old actress added fuel to the rumours with her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture with a mystery man and hinted at travelling together.

Larissa's recent Instagram post sees a picture of her and a man's hand presumably seated at an airport. With a cup of coffee in her hand, Larissa asked her fans to guess where she and the mystery man were headed. She later revealed that they were flying to Hyderabad. The picture made its way to social media fan pages and even Reddit where users assumed that she was 'soft launching' Aryan Khan as her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a Reddit user also claimed that Aryan follows Larrisa's entire family on Instagram and vice versa. The former also follows the latter's dog on the photo-sharing platform. On Larrisa's mother's birthday, Aryan had sent her a gift from Dyavol, which was shared on her Instagram story.

For those unversed, Larissa was a part of the Punjabi song ‘Surma Surma’ by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean.

On the work front:

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing. Details about Aryan's directorial debut show are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled 'Stardom'. However, an official announcement regarding the star cast of the show from the makers is still awaited.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. He said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said. Actor Bobby Deol in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' confirmed that he will be starring in the project. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel'. I think they've always given me good stuff."