90s icon Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has collaborated with Randhir Ranjan Roy for the play ‘Ek Haan’. The duo previously worked together for ‘Drama Queen’, written and performed by the actress. ‘Ek Haan’ took centre stage on Sunday at Experimental Theatre, NCPA. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Suchitra gets candid about theatre’s relevance in today’s times, her take on social media and more.

Suchitra was approached by Randhir, who came forth with the script, which she laughed off and flatly refused. She explains, “It's a play in Urdu and I could not understand it at all - Randhir however was confident I could do it and persisted. I'm glad I didn't give up - it's a work that has given me immense satisfaction not only as an actor but also a deeper understanding of literature and the India of that era. Pre and post-partition.”

The actress believes that live performances always find an audience. However, for theatre as a medium to sustain in the digital era, she says, “For the economics to change, we must bring more crowds, and more awareness in the media.”

It’s been three decades since Suchitra made her breakthrough in Bollywood with the film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if she anticipated him being the superstar he is today, she asserts, “Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either,” she smiles.

The actress, who comes from an era sans social media, says that the platform is very important given how it has created its stars and given an independent livelihood to many. As someone who is still trying to get a hang of it, she accepts that her Instagram feed is drab. “Even I feel bored seeing it (laughs).”

On the paparazzi culture that has taken virtual platforms by storm, she says, “I have actor friends who have camera teams follow them everywhere. Even to airports. These are then uploaded with soundtracks of press calling out to them ( sometimes from different events etc) to make it out like they are being chased by paps. It's all quite ludicrous - especially airport looks. Nowhere in the world do people wear thick winter jackets in blazing summers as Indian actors wear at Mumbai airport.”

Suchitra, who has been selective about her projects despite tasting success in the very initial stages of her career, says that she doesn’t take fame seriously. “It's the thing I enjoy least about my profession and I find it intrusive. If I could find a way to do good work and stay anonymous outside the workplace it would be ideal for me. But that is impossible in the performing arts. yahaan jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai (what you see is what sells),” she avers.

Over the years, Suchitra has been featured in films like ‘Aag’, ‘Force’, and ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. She was also seen in the web series ‘Guilty Minds’. She maintains, “I’ve always been picky. I don’t have an actor’s ambition, I have an artist’s passion. My criteria are different.”

Suchitra points out that today there is a plethora of opportunities for actors, something which she didn’t have back in the day. “It's a good time to be alive and active in the world,” she concludes.