Amid wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra gets miffed as paparazzi follows her despite polite denial

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in the city today. However, the actress lost her cool after the paparazzi chased her despite a polite denial

Pic/Instagram

Rumours around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding are strong. While the couple is yet to confirm, their alleged wedding invitation card made rounds on social media earlier this week. Amid rumours, the actress has been keeping busy with her professional commitments.

On Saturday, Parineeti was seen in the city. During her outing, the actress lost her cool on a group of paparazzi for chasing her for pictures and videos despite a polite denial. She was taken aback by seeing them standing right outside her car. Parineeti asked them to not pursue her for pictures. The Uunchai actress turned back and requested them with folded hands to give her some privacy.

Amid rumours of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, the actress was at Pooja Entertainment's office with Akshay Kumar for a promotional shoot of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Reportedly, she is wrapping up her work before taking a break for the wedding.

As per India Today's report, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is set to take place on September 24 in Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on September 23. Reportedly, the celebrations will begin on September 24 at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending with the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, which will be themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.'

Workwise, Parineeti will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue which is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

The actress is playing the lead opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. It is scheduled to release on Netflix next year. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.