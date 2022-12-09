Amit Sadh opens up on why he made his chauffeur his manager

Amit Sadh is the latest guest on 'Flashback with the stars'
Amit Sadh and Imran
Amit Sadh is the latest guest on 'Flashback with the stars.' Besides speaking about work-past and present, the actor opened up about the decision to turn his chauffeur of 16 years into his manager.
Amit said, "Imran bhai has been my chauffeur for 16 years. He's been like a father figure and done so much for me. To give him love and respect in his community, locality and family I thought I should have done this before! I sat with my team and said I want to give him respect publicly. I want his friends and family to know that he gave me 16 years and I value it. He's very happy with this idea."
