Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amit Sadh opens up on why he made his chauffeur his manager

Amit Sadh opens up on why he made his chauffeur his manager

Updated on: 09 December,2022 11:34 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amit Sadh is the latest guest on 'Flashback with the stars'

Amit Sadh opens up on why he made his chauffeur his manager

Amit Sadh and Imran


Amit Sadh is the latest guest on 'Flashback with the stars.' Besides speaking about work-past and present, the actor opened up about the decision to turn his chauffeur of 16 years into his manager.


Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' drops on Monday!



Amit said, "Imran bhai has been my chauffeur for 16 years. He's been like a father figure and done so much for me. To give him love and respect in his community, locality and family I thought I should have done this before! I sat with my team and said I want to give him respect publicly. I want his friends and family to know that he gave me 16 years and I value it. He's very happy with this idea."


Watch video to know more!

 

Did Taehyung`s vintage photo folio match your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
amit sadh bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news Web Series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK