Exclusive! Amit Sadh: I was initially rejected for 'Breathe'

Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amit Sadh is the latest guest on 'Flashback with the stars'

Amit Sadh/Instagram


Amit Sadh is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.' While the actor has gained praise and positive reviews for his character Kabir Sawant in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows,' he made a surprising revelation that he was initially rejected for the show.


Amit said, "Becoming Kabir has impacted me, a lot of people think I've changed a lot. What's common between us is, I have this knack of helping people even if I can't and then I feel helpless and frustrated. At the end of the day, audience is king and I'm humbled that I created something and people gave it love and appreciation. I'm backed by a great team like my producer Vikram Malhotra. Not many people know that initially I was rejected for season one, they thought I cannot play an intense character because I had the image of a cute boy."


Watch video to know more!

 

