Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 March,2024 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has been taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has been taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He's 81 years old. Just an hour before news broke about him being in the hospital, he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "T 4950 – in gratitude ever." He also posted a video from a recent event he attended on his social media.


Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital


We're waiting for more information about his health. However, as per a report in Bhaskar.com, the actor is admitted to the hospital for an angioplasty. According to John Hopkins Medicine, Angioplasty is a procedure used to open blocked coronary arteries caused by coronary artery disease. It restores blood flow to the heart muscle without open-heart surgery. Angioplasty can be done in an emergency setting such as a heart attack. Or it can be done as elective surgery if your healthcare provider strongly suspects you have heart disease. Angioplasty is also called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).


Amitabh Bachchan goes through a wrist surgery

Amitabh Bachchan had also undergone surgery for his wrist earlier this year. Writing in his blog this January this year, Amitabh penned, “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames. So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand.”

On March 13, Mumbai paps photographed the actor outside a set where he met up with his doppelganger. In the video, they look very alike, and the counterpart even touches Bachchan's feet to seek his blessings.

The sweet moment caught on video quickly got a lot of attention from fans. They filled the comments with love for the actor they adore. The actor's lookalike, named Shashikant Pedwal, posted the video on his Instagram. He thanked everyone for the support in his caption, "With the blessings of Gurudev and all of you, I have reached 2 million followers today."

