Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he receives THIS birthday gift from City of Wroclaw Poland Words fail me

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he receives THIS birthday gift from City of Wroclaw, Poland: ‘Words fail me’

Updated on: 11 October,2024 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he receives THIS birthday gift from City of Wroclaw, Poland: ‘Words fail me’

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he receives THIS birthday gift from City of Wroclaw, Poland: ‘Words fail me’
x
00:00

Amitabh Bachchan, the "Shehanshah of Bollywood," is celebrating his 82nd birthday today. On this special day, the actor received 'the most revered gift' from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. Taking to his Twitter, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy.


Amitabh Bachchan receives the sweetest gift


By sharing on his Instagram and other social media, Big B posted a video of the musical tribute he received on his birthday. In the video, a group of young girls play the tunes of his father’s 'Madhushala' on violins. This tribute is undoubtedly one of the most precious gifts for the actor, as it honours his late father's work.


While sharing the video, Bachchan included a heartfelt caption. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote,'"The day of birth... and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different from the time now... and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland."'

Reflecting on his personal connection with Poland, he continued, '"The City of Wroclaw, Poland, as you all may know, gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there. It is the City of Literature also, and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square. It is also the City of Elfs, and they honored Babuji with this statue. They have even named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Street Square."'

An emotional Amitabh concluded his note by describing the gift as 'most loving, generous, and overwhelming,' and added, '"Young musicians play the violin as a tribute to Babuji's 'Madhushala', the tune in which he sang it... at all the prominent locations of the City. It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture, and words fail me in expressing my emotions at this point."'

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh was recently seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future, also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Up next, he will appear in 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rajinikanth.

'Vettaiyan', which marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is set for a worldwide release in October this year. The film features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, and Rajinikanth was spotted filming in various locations such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan poland birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK