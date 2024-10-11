Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he receives THIS birthday gift from City of Wroclaw, Poland: ‘Words fail me’ x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan, the "Shehanshah of Bollywood," is celebrating his 82nd birthday today. On this special day, the actor received 'the most revered gift' from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. Taking to his Twitter, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan receives the sweetest gift

By sharing on his Instagram and other social media, Big B posted a video of the musical tribute he received on his birthday. In the video, a group of young girls play the tunes of his father’s 'Madhushala' on violins. This tribute is undoubtedly one of the most precious gifts for the actor, as it honours his late father's work.

T 5160 - The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now ..



and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw , Poland ..



The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the… pic.twitter.com/4E0zeJVNlC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2024

While sharing the video, Bachchan included a heartfelt caption. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote,'"The day of birth... and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different from the time now... and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland."'

Reflecting on his personal connection with Poland, he continued, '"The City of Wroclaw, Poland, as you all may know, gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there. It is the City of Literature also, and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square. It is also the City of Elfs, and they honored Babuji with this statue. They have even named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Street Square."'

An emotional Amitabh concluded his note by describing the gift as 'most loving, generous, and overwhelming,' and added, '"Young musicians play the violin as a tribute to Babuji's 'Madhushala', the tune in which he sang it... at all the prominent locations of the City. It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture, and words fail me in expressing my emotions at this point."'

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh was recently seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future, also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Up next, he will appear in 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rajinikanth.

'Vettaiyan', which marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is set for a worldwide release in October this year. The film features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, and Rajinikanth was spotted filming in various locations such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.