Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' co-star Swini Khara marries Urvish Desai, see video

Swini Khara got married to Urvish Desai recently She was a popular child actor who has worked in Cheeni Kum Swini quit acting to focus on studies and is a lawyer today

Swini Khara was a popular child actor who was well-known for her role as 'sexy' in Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu and Paresh Rawal-starrer 2007 film 'Cheeni Kum'. All grown up now, Swini has tied the knot with Urvish Desai and dropped her wedding video on social media. The former actress who is now a lawyer took to her social media handle to share a video from her special day.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' co-star Swini and Urvish tied the knot on December 26 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In a collaborative post, she and her husband shared a well-edited wedding video giving the highlights from their special day. The video sees Swini walking down the aisle in a beautiful pink lehenga. After the marriage ceremony, the couple walked together towards the mandap while looking at each other. There were fireworks surrounding the aisle as they walked together.

Swini and Urvish started an Instagram page dedicated to posting pictures and videos from their special day and all the ceremonies involved. On Wednesday night, Swini and Urvish shared official pictures from the wedding and they looked every bit dreamy.

"Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day," she wrote sharing the pictures.

Swini also shared multiple videos from her Sangeet and Haldi ceremony. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' co-star Swini started her acting career in the year 2005 as a child artist in the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Parineeta'. The same year she also acted in the popular television serial 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby'. She then went on to star in John Abraham's 'Elaan', 'Hari Puttar', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum', Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Paathshala', 'Delhi Safari' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. On television, apart from the popular 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' she also appeared in shows like 'Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'CID', and 'Zindagi Khatti Meethi'.

Swini left acting around the age of 15 to focus on her academics. “I left acting because you know how important class ten is in India, you have to pay a lot of attention to your studies. I was a very studious child, and good in studies. Acting requires dedication, and I wanted to study further. Being a full-time actor and managing studies as a child was easy, but as you move ahead, it becomes different," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.