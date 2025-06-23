Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Uncut version of Amitabh Bachchan Dharmendras Sholay with deleted scenes to premiere in Italy

Uncut version of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's 'Sholay' with deleted scenes to premiere in Italy

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Originally released in 1975, Sholay became a cult favourite in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan

Uncut version of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's 'Sholay' with deleted scenes to premiere in Italy

Still from Sholay

Listen to this article
Uncut version of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's 'Sholay' with deleted scenes to premiere in Italy
x
00:00

The classic Bollywood film Sholay which was released in 1975, will complete 50 years this year. To mark this milestone year of the epic film directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film will have a world premiere of its fully restored, uncut version at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy. The screening will take place on June 27 at the large open-air Piazza Maggiore, known for hosting memorable film events.

About Sholay and its restored version


Originally released in 1975, Sholay became a cult favourite in Indian cinema, thanks to its powerful story, characters, and action scenes. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan, and went on to become a cultural phenomenon.


The restored version is the result of a three-year collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd. For the first time, viewers will be able to see the film with its original ending and previously deleted scenes that were missing from the version that was widely shown in theatres.

Amitabh and Dharmendra share memories of shooting Sholay

As per a press release, Amitabh Bachchan, while sharing his thoughts said, "Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for the film was an unforgettable experience, but at the time I had no idea that it would be a watershed for Indian cinema. Its dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture, to its record-breaking box office run was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us. It's wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored "Sholay" and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration.I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world."

Dharmendra said, "Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world. I am thrilled to hear that the film is being restored and I am sure it will have the same success as it had 50 years ago. Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy? So many scenes have gone down in the history of Indian cinema and every character became a star. But the real hero was the coin. Few people know that I was offered the role of Gabbar and Thakur, but I was clear that I wanted to play the role of Veeru as he is so much like me. I had so much fun on the shoot. My favourite scenes were the tanki scene, the scene in the temple, and so many others, but the most powerful scene I feel was the death of Jai, which is still etched in my mind."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sholay amitabh bachchan dharmendra bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK