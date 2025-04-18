Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been maintaining his blog consistently for 17 years despite a hectic schedule as an actor. The actor penned some thoughts marking this milestone

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his blog has been 17-years-old and credited his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his “Extended Family”, for keeping it alive. The star started his blog on Tumblr in April 2008 with the intention of sharing details about his life and work with his fans. He has written his blog continuously for approximately 6271 days.

On the day his blog completed 17 years, Bachchan wrote, "There is so much to follow from experts and well wishers .. on work, on health, on attitude , on behaviour .. and many more aspects .. Those that express and write and communicate , bless them all .. they do so with utmost care and resolve for benefit .. My admiration and approbation (sic).”

He added, “That there is the capacity and the medium to express is the gift of modern technology .. unknown before, but known now .. in whatever form .. voices that perhaps remained dormant earlier , now being heard through the express of the written form .."

The thespian wonders how 17 years passed by so soon. “When passed time is brought to notice , one wonders how on earth did 17 years go by .. but they did .. and they did because the Ef , effed it .. giving it a life , a friendship, a family that became an example for several. (sic).”

He shared that without his “extended family” the blog was just a page.

“Now it has a soul .. and the soul is all of you.”

Along with his thought provoking words, Bachchan also shared an AI generated image of himself. “We move with modernity and technology .. and the AI generated. The Blog lives because you have kept it alive .. to breathe to envelope , to embrace all that came with love, affection and respect ..”

He added: “Some came .. stayed and then left .. some just left .. some just stayed .. it has been the largest metaphor for all .. in all its meaning and presence .. ever in the goodness of it all .. appreciated and admired and loved ..”

On the film front, he was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others.

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, is celebrated for his towering presence and unmatched acting skills. With a career spanning over five decades, he has delivered unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Deewar, and Piku. Known as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood," he has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple Filmfare trophies. His global recognition includes the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan honours

