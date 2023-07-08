Amitabh Bachchan: Now with age, the ridicule has lessened

Amitabh Bachchan in a blog post discussed how the criticism thrown at him had gradually faded over time

Amitabh Bachchan. (Pic- Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan, a renowned Bollywood actor known for a career spanning over 190 films, talked about the shifting perception of criticism levelled at him as he approached the later phase of his life. In a blog post, Big B discussed how the criticism thrown at him had gradually faded over time. As he approaches his 81st birthday in October, the actor through his recent blog talked about how it reflects on the shift in public opinion. Big B discussed the criticism he has received over the years and how it has now faded.

In his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan commented on how "ridicule has lessened" with age. He wrote "Now with age, the ridicule has lessened. Those who are asked or involved in discussions about me now understand that I am 81 years old, old, feeble, and senile.”

Big B talking about the same topic shared, “They bear with me, thinking it won't be for long. The responses I receive carry a sense of sympathy, as if they think, 'poor guy, he is so uninformed, let him be,' and so on."

"Moreover, I have developed the audacity to address and express issues that I might not have done before. This fearlessness has reached a stage where I voice matters that were previously unheard of,” the actor added. In his blog post, Sr Bachchan discussed how he has learned to freely share his ideas and beliefs.

On the work front, Big B was recently seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He was also a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan is working on a variety of intriguing projects. Nag Ashwin's Project K, which will be the first Indian film to premiere at the famous San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, is one of his most important projects.

Amitabh Bachchan is thrilled to join Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in this groundbreaking production. Furthermore, he is set to play a pivotal role in ‘The Intern’, starring Deepika Padukone, displaying his flexibility and wowing audiences with his skills. Fans are looking forward to his forthcoming endeavours.