Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Neena Gupta says she is hooked onto Turkish web shows has helped her learn many new words

Neena Gupta says she is 'hooked onto Turkish web shows,' has helped her learn many new words

Updated on: 04 July,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Lust Stories 2 actress Neena Gupta shared she is hooked onto Turkish web shows and is learning a lot about their culture

Neena Gupta says she is 'hooked onto Turkish web shows,' has helped her learn many new words

Neena Gupta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Neena Gupta says she is 'hooked onto Turkish web shows,' has helped her learn many new words
x
00:00

Actress Neena Gupta, who plays an uber cool grandmother in the recently-released streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has shared that she loves to binge on Turkish web shows and has become accustomed to a lot of things about Turkish culture.


Talking to IANS, the actress shared that OTT has led to cross-culture evolution as she spoke about her content choice from across the globe.


She told IANS, “I am hooked on to Turkish web shows."


When asked which ones, the actress replied, “Every single one of them."

She added, “And it's so difficult because the show that I am watching right now drops a new episode every Friday, so I have to wait for an entire week."

The OTT has helped her learn many new things about Turkish culture, as she said, “Watching Turkish web shows has helped me learn a lot many Turkish words. I got to know about Turkish wedding ceremony and Turkish culture. The world has suddenly become so small."

‘Lust Stories 2’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

neena gupta Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK