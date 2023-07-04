Lust Stories 2 actress Neena Gupta shared she is hooked onto Turkish web shows and is learning a lot about their culture

Neena Gupta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Neena Gupta says she is 'hooked onto Turkish web shows,' has helped her learn many new words x 00:00

Actress Neena Gupta, who plays an uber cool grandmother in the recently-released streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has shared that she loves to binge on Turkish web shows and has become accustomed to a lot of things about Turkish culture.

Talking to IANS, the actress shared that OTT has led to cross-culture evolution as she spoke about her content choice from across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told IANS, “I am hooked on to Turkish web shows."

When asked which ones, the actress replied, “Every single one of them."

She added, “And it's so difficult because the show that I am watching right now drops a new episode every Friday, so I have to wait for an entire week."

The OTT has helped her learn many new things about Turkish culture, as she said, “Watching Turkish web shows has helped me learn a lot many Turkish words. I got to know about Turkish wedding ceremony and Turkish culture. The world has suddenly become so small."

‘Lust Stories 2’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever