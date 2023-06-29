Sujoy Ghosh's latest in Lust Story 2, ‘Sex with Ex,’ presents a thrilling short film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The film delves into the complexities of a relationship that came to an abrupt end under mysterious circumstances.

Tamannaah with Vijay, Source/Instagram

The story revolves around Vijay Chauhan, portrayed by Vijay Varma, who encounters an enigmatic and alluring woman. Astonishingly, she bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Shanti (played by Tamannaah Bhatia), who vanished mysteriously without a trace. The question of her true identity becomes the central focus of the short film.

Tamannaah Bhatia delivers an engrossing performance, radiating charisma on screen. Her chemistry with Vijay Varma, who skillfully matches her intensity, breathes life into the intriguing dynamics between two seemingly dissimilar characters.



Sex with Ex immerses viewers in a vibrant colour palette that enriches the film's ethereal atmosphere. Sujoy Ghosh's adept direction and storytelling prowess shine through, crafting a film that delves into the intricate complexities of relationships, blurring the lines between the physical and the enigmatic.



This short film is a part of the eagerly anticipated Lust Stories 2 is the continuation of the widely acclaimed Lust Stories, which made a significant impact upon its release in 2018. With its predecessor setting a high bar, Lust Stories 2, is a compelling blend of storytelling, talented performances, and thought-provoking themes.

Netizens immediately went online to talk about the show, with one individual saying, “The blend of emotions and the depth of the characters makes #LustStories2 onNetflix is a compelling watch. Each segment was unique and engaging. We need more anthologies like this! ”

With its electrifying performances, Sex with Ex invites audiences into a world where past connections intertwine with present mysteries, leaving lingering questions and an undeniable allure long after the credits roll.