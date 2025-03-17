Amitabh Bachchan has paid Rs 120 crore in taxes for the financial year of 2024-2025. He has paid more than what Shah Rukh Khan paid the previous financial as the highest tax payer

Amitabh Bachchan

At the age of 82, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be at the top of his game. In the financial year 2024-25, the superstar has emerged as one of the highest-paying celebrities in India. He has paid a whopping Rs 120 crore in taxes for the financial year, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 92 crore from the previous year.

How much did Amitabh Bachchan earn in 2024-25?

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan amassed a substantial income from various sources, including films, endorsement deals, and hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As per Pinkvilla, Bachchan earned ₹350 crore in the financial year 2024-25, leading to a tax liability of ₹120 crore. The report states that he paid the final installment of Rs 52.5 crore on March 15.

A source told the publication, "From starring in some of Indian cinema’s biggest films to being the top choice for major brands, Amitabh remains an actor in demand even at the age of 82. He is also the most beloved television host with Kaun Banega Crorepati. His earnings from all these ventures amount to Rs 350 crore, making him one of the highest individual earners in the film industry."

The source further added, "He continues to be a role model for Indians and ensures that he pays his taxes on time. Amitabh is committed to signing on for exciting projects in 2025 and leaving a lasting impact on his fans."

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

The superstar was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Amid rumors of him stepping down as host, he has confirmed his return for the next season.

On March 12, the makers released a heartfelt video featuring Amitabh Bachchan bidding an emotional farewell to fans while confirming, "I will see you in the next season."

In the video, Big B expresses his gratitude in Hindi:

"At the start of every season, a thought crosses my mind—after so many years, will I still see the same love, togetherness, and warmth in everyone's eyes? And by the end of each season, the reality remains that this journey, this stage, and all that I have received are far beyond my wishes, and it continues to come to me. My hope is that this bond remains unchanged and never fades."

"As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life, or if the words spoken here have ignited hope, then our 25-year-long journey has been truly meaningful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Don’t stop, don’t bow down. You are valuable just the way you are—dear to me and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri."