Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to mourn the demise of four national heroes- Dr Manmohan Singh, Zakir Hussain, Shyam Benegal and Ratan Tata. He did so by pointing out unity in mourning the four

Early on Friday morning, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a post remembering the legends the country lost in 2024. Entrepreneur Ratan Tata, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away in the second half of 2024. They made invaluable contribution to the growth of the country in their respective fields. Bachchan shared a cartoon that paid tribute to them.

Sharing a art work by cartoonist Satish Acharya paying homage to Hussain, Tata, Benegal and Dr Singh, Amitabh Bachhan wrote in the caption, "The picture says it all".

The picture shows the four legends sitting in heaven doing what they love the most. While Zakir Hussain can be seen playing the tabla, Shyam Benegal can be seen operating a camera. Ratan Tata can be seen feeding dogs while Dr Singh can be seen working towards nation building.

The caption in the picture read- "A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh and Hindu passed away in 2024 and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians".

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away in Delhi on December 26 at the age of 92. He passed away due to age related illness. Hours befor ehis demise he was taken to AIIMS Delhi when his health began to deteriorate. Just a few days earlier, on December 23, the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who revolutionised Indian cinema, succumbed to chronic kidney disease at the age of 90. Additionally, Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away on October 10 at 86, as confirmed by the Tata Group. Another major loss came in the form of Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned tabla maestro, who left us at the age of 73.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently.In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.' In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.