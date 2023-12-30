Amitabh Bachchan reportedly rents out his Oshiwara property for a whopping Rs 2.07 crores annually

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been captivating audiences with his remarkable performances one after the other, also has a good idea of investment

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest and most loved celebrities in the film industry. The actor, who has been captivating audiences with his remarkable performances one after the other, also has a good idea of investment. Recently, he hosted the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which concluded its finale just this Friday. Now, he is making headlines again for reportedly renting out one of his properties in Oshiwara.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor has rented out a property in Oshiwara to a music company for a whopping amount of 2.07 crore annually. According to MoneyControl, Big B has rented out four of his commercial office spaces in Andheri West, Oshiwara. The properties are around 10,000 sq ft. The actor has set a rent of Rs 2.07 crore and has taken Rs 1.03 crore as a security deposit. Further, as per the documents accessed by Propstack.com, the office space has been given to Warner Music India Limited for a tenure of five years.

It has been claimed that the superstar bought these properties in August itself for a sum of around 7.18 crore. The properties have a three-year lock-in period with around 12 parking lots. It was further reported that the stamp duty amount for the deal is Rs 2.88 lakh, and it was paid on November 30.

Several celebrities have been investing in real estate lately owing to the ROI it brings in. From Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Sara Ali Khan, several actors have bought properties.

As per Economic Times, Kartik Aaryan bought an office of nearly 2100 sq ft for Rs 10 crore, while Sara Ali Khan invested in a similar-sized office with her mother Amrita Singh for Rs 9 crore. Kajol and Ajay Devgn also bought properties for 7.64 crore and 45 crores, respectively, in the same building.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Ganpath. The actor has quite an interesting project lineup. He will be seen in two films opposite Deepika Padukone, namely 'The Intern' and 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Apart from that, he is also reuniting with Rajinikanth for a Tamil film, 'Vettaiyan.'