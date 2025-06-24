Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Netizen asks Amitabh Bachchan to praise Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like he does Abhishek he responds

Netizen asks Amitabh Bachchan to praise Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like he does Abhishek; he responds

Updated on: 24 June,2025 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. A quick look at his X (formerly Twitter) feed reflects his pride in Abhishek and his body of work

Netizen asks Amitabh Bachchan to praise Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like he does Abhishek; he responds

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Listen to this article
Netizen asks Amitabh Bachchan to praise Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like he does Abhishek; he responds
x
00:00

Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. A quick look at his X (formerly Twitter) feed reflects his pride in Abhishek and his body of work. Recently, the senior Bachchan showered praise on Abhishek after the trailer of his film Kalki 2898 AD was released.

Amitabh Bachchan on not praising Jaya and Aishwarya


While his admiration for Abhishek is often public, netizens have long wondered why Amitabh hasn’t expressed similar praise for his wife, Jaya Bachchan, or daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on social media.


On Monday, Amitabh responded to a user who questioned why he doesn’t publicly appreciate Jaya and Aishwarya in the same way.

In a post on X, Amitabh shared photos of himself waving to fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa. In the caption, he wrote: “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”

In the comments section, a user remarked, “Then you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, and wife the same way.”

To this, Amitabh replied, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.”

Amitabh seemed to be in the mood to respond to more comments that day. When one user accused him of having "paid fans," he sharply retorted:
“Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get your fans too.”

Another fan called Abhishek “the most mature and responsible person in the family,” to which Amitabh responded, “He has love, respect, dignity, and care for all.”

When yet another user mocked fans who stand outside Jalsa, calling them “unemployed,” Amitabh gave a fitting reply, “Then give them a job? When they stand at the fan meeting outside the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED — in love.”

Abhishek Bachchan's work front 

In other news, Abhishek on June 18 announced his next 'Kaalidhar Laapata', a heartfelt tale about second chances.

Abhishek, who was recently seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan.

Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

amitabh bachchan jaya bachchan abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK