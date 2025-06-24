Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. A quick look at his X (formerly Twitter) feed reflects his pride in Abhishek and his body of work

Amitabh Bachchan on not praising Jaya and Aishwarya

While his admiration for Abhishek is often public, netizens have long wondered why Amitabh hasn’t expressed similar praise for his wife, Jaya Bachchan, or daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on social media.

On Monday, Amitabh responded to a user who questioned why he doesn’t publicly appreciate Jaya and Aishwarya in the same way.

In a post on X, Amitabh shared photos of himself waving to fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa. In the caption, he wrote: “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”

T 5419 - जी हाँ हिज़ूर, मैं भी एक प्रशंसक हूँ 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

तो !!! ??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 22, 2025

In the comments section, a user remarked, “Then you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, and wife the same way.”

To this, Amitabh replied, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.”

Amitabh seemed to be in the mood to respond to more comments that day. When one user accused him of having "paid fans," he sharply retorted:

“Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get your fans too.”

Another fan called Abhishek “the most mature and responsible person in the family,” to which Amitabh responded, “He has love, respect, dignity, and care for all.”

When yet another user mocked fans who stand outside Jalsa, calling them “unemployed,” Amitabh gave a fitting reply, “Then give them a job? When they stand at the fan meeting outside the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED — in love.”

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

In other news, Abhishek on June 18 announced his next 'Kaalidhar Laapata', a heartfelt tale about second chances.

Abhishek, who was recently seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan.

Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.