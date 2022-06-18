Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a mile long queue for his 1978 blockbuster Don

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a mile long queue for his 1978 blockbuster 'Don'

Updated on: 18 June,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amitabh captioned: "Some of them ran more than 50 weeks.. Kya din the wo bhi!"

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a mile long queue for his 1978 blockbuster 'Don'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Amitabh Bachchan


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and reminisced the days he had a string of five blockbusters in just one year.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a swarm of people lined up outside a cinema hall for making advance booking of his film 'Don', directed by Chandra Barot, which released in 1978.




He wrote: "Advance booking amitabhbachchan Advance booking of my film 'DON'..! And they said.. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978.. 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh.. 5 Blockbusters in one year!."


Show full article

amitabh bachchan Instagram don bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK