Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a mile long queue for his 1978 blockbuster 'Don'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Amitabh Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and reminisced the days he had a string of five blockbusters in just one year.
Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a swarm of people lined up outside a cinema hall for making advance booking of his film 'Don', directed by Chandra Barot, which released in 1978.
He wrote: "Advance booking amitabhbachchan Advance booking of my film 'DON'..! And they said.. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978.. 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh.. 5 Blockbusters in one year!."