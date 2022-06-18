Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a mile long queue for his 1978 blockbuster 'Don'

Amitabh captioned: "Some of them ran more than 50 weeks.. Kya din the wo bhi!"

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and reminisced the days he had a string of five blockbusters in just one year.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a swarm of people lined up outside a cinema hall for making advance booking of his film 'Don', directed by Chandra Barot, which released in 1978.

He wrote: "Advance booking amitabhbachchan Advance booking of my film 'DON'..! And they said.. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978.. 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh.. 5 Blockbusters in one year!."

