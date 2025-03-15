With the 16th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati behind him, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the film set for Kalki 2 in May for a month-long shooting leg

After bidding an emotional adieu to the 16th season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has his attention trained on his next, Kalki 2, co-starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. The sequel to the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian science fiction will offer more screen time to Bachchan, we hear.

A source says, “He begins shooting in May, and his screen time has been increased. Filming is expected to continue till June 15, and following that, Amitabh is expected to kick off the next season of KBC in July. The next edition of the quiz show airs in August.” Bachchan, we’re told, will begin prepping for his role of Ashwatthama from the end of this month. “The sequel will take forward his and Bhairava/Karna’s [Prabhas] story, and their role in rescuing Sumathi’s [Padukone] unborn child. It will be grander than the last one as Prabhas and Bachchan also confront the evil Supreme Commander, Yaskin [Haasan]. So, three titans will clash.”

For those familiar with the tale of the original film, the source shares that the upcoming sequel will also introduce a fourth world, Flux Lands, and a tribe called the Nomens. “While a 30-day filming leg concluded last year, a lot of action portions still need to be shot. As Bachchan plays an immortal being from the Indian mythological epic Mahabharata, he will also be seen doing more action with weapons. They will shoot on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where a massive set has been constructed. The first film was shot in Shankarpally.”