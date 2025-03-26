The clip is from the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Amrita Singh can be seen crooning Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya from the 1975 film Aandhi for Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Pic/AFP

Watch: Old video of Amrita Singh crooning Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya for Saif Ali Khan resurfaces

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who made headlines earlier this year after sustaining multiple stab injuries during a home invasion, is back in the news after an old video of him with his ex-wife and actor Amrita Singh resurfaced on social media. The clip is from the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Amrita can be seen crooning Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya from the 1975 film Aandhi. Her gesture led to Saif giving a peck on her cheek and the audience cheering for the former couple. Watch the video below.

Saif and Amrita’s relationship

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betab alongside Sunny Doel. She has been nominated at several award functions multiple times throughout her career. The actress won the Filmfare Award in 1994 for Aaina. Saif and Amrita got married in October 1991. However, they parted ways in 2004. The two share a daughter, Sara, and a son, Ibrahim. Saif was 21 and Amrita was 33 when they tied the knot. However, their marriage only lasted for 13 years. He later married Kareena Kapoor and shares two sons - Taimur and Jeh.

Saif on his split with Amrita

On Koffee With Karan season 8, Saif appeared with his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Recalling his split from Amrita, Saif revealed, "With the separation, I just like to say, that the first person I spoke to before the separation was my mother. She took a deep breath, there was a pause on the phone, and said, 'I am with you if that's what you want,' and that helped a lot," he said.

Sharmila then addressed the 'not so harmonious time' that followed after the split. "When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not harmonious... I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage; everybody is hurt... so that stage was not nice, but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.