Anand Ahuja pens sweet note for 'full time mom' Sonam Kapoor on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day in London, Anand Ahuja turned to social media to express his love and respect for his wife, Sonam Kapoor. He wrote her a sweet note and gave her a shoutout, thanking her for being an amazing mother to their child Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, a beloved couple in Bollywood, tied the knot in Mumbai in 2018 after dating for some time. Following their marriage, Sonam relocated to London with her husband. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, and have been openly sharing their journey of parenthood with their fans.

On Mother's Day, Anand took to Instagram to shower his wife, Sonam Kapoor, with love and appreciation. He posted an adorable picture of Sonam and Vayu, captured during their naming ceremony, in which the two can be seen gazing lovingly at each other while dressed in shades of yellow with the caption, ‘I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom’.

Further he wrote, ‘In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations.

Concluding the note, he wrote, ‘I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love’.

After a while, wifey Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responded to that post with the caption, 'Oh wow.... I love you so much.... don't know what to say (with the heart emojis),' and father-in-law Anil Kapoor wrote, 'absolutely Anand' on his post.