Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to give 'mangal utsav' a miss? Spotted jetting off to London

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, who was in New York City, returned to India a while ago to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. The actor was also present at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan attended the function with Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan. Now, it looks like the couple has jetted off to London and will not be attending the Mangal Utsav of the newlyweds today.

A Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) will happen at Antilia today, but it looks like after attending the baraat, wedding, and Shubh Ashirwad, Shah Rukh Khan is going to give the wedding reception a miss. According to a video shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were clicked last night entering the Kalina airport. The fan club shared that the actor was jetting off to London.

In the video, we could see the couple exiting a white SUV as they entered Mumbai's Kalina airport. While SRK was unrecognizable in an orange hoodie, Gauri Khan was clicked in a white top.

About Shah Rukh Khan's Special Moments at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Several videos of King Khan enjoying the festivities have come out. The first one on the list has to be Shah Rukh Khan hugging and dancing with the groom Anant Ambani's mom, Nita Ambani. Another one that stole hearts was of him meeting his close friend Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh.

The K3G reunion was another highlight of the evening. We never knew Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan would make us smile so wide. Last but not least was John Cena's special post for King Khan that will remain in our hearts rent-free.

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.