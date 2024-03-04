Breaking News
Sidharth Malhotra thanks Ambanis for 'most memorable time in Jamnagar', drops pics with wifey Kiara Advani

Updated on: 04 March,2024 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

A few hours back Sidharth Malhotra took to her Instagram and dropped pictures of himself posing with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. pic/Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. Yesterday, March 3, marked the third and last day of the celebration. March 3 was supposed to be the ‘Hastakshar’ function and the Maha Aarti. Now, celebs have started posting pictures from the Grand Maha Aarti. A few hours back Sidharth Malhotra took to her Instagram and dropped pictures of himself posing with Kiara Advani.


In the pictures, Sidharth looked dapper in a beige sherwani while Kiara stunned in a pink and beige saree. While dropping the pics, Sidharth thanked the Ambani family for the grand celebration. Sidharth wrote in the caption, “A warm and exciting weekend of celebrating love Thank you to the Ambani family for the most memorable time in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s forever  #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @aambani1 @shloka11 @anant.ambani.94 @radhikamerchant”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)


Last night, a paparazzi account also shared several videos from the Maha Aarti. One video shows Janhvi Kapoor walking hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was seen dressed in a heavy pink saree, while Shikhar complemented her in a beige sherwani. Another video features lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, both dressed in dazzling white traditional attire. In the third video, we could spot Mira Rajput posing for pictures along with her kids. Karisma Kapoor was snapped in another video, dressed in a green saree and seen having a conversation with to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

About Day 2 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event. Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'.

