Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, grooving to 'Gallan Goodiyaan'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a big celebration for their son Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant. They invited many Bollywood stars to join in the festivities. The second day of the three-day event featured a sangeet where Bollywood celebrities wore their best outfits and danced to Bollywood songs. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the gala night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.

The second day featured the Mela Rouge event, encouraging guests to wear South Asian outfits for a night of cultural festivities. The theme was "dazzling desi romance." Parents-to-be Ranveer and Deepika stole the show as a regal couple, with Deepika stunning in a golden embellished lehenga and matching high-neck blouse and dupatta. Ranveer rocked a sharp black bandhgala sherwani, rounding off their majestic look.

The ruling Khans of Bollywood perform

Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to the see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.