Anant Radhika pre wedding update Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor walk hand in hand Kiara Sid dazzle in matching white attire
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding update: Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor walk hand-in-hand; Kiara-Sid dazzle in matching white attire

Updated on: 03 March,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding update: Several videos of the Maha Aarti have been released, showcasing celebrities in stunning traditional attire

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding update: Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor walk hand-in-hand; Kiara-Sid dazzle in matching white attire

Pictures from Maha Aarti. Pic/Virendra Chawla

Listen to this article
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding update: Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor walk hand-in-hand; Kiara-Sid dazzle in matching white attire
x
00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding update: The grand celebration started on March 1. Today, March 3, marks the third and last day of the celebration. Today is supposed to be the ‘Hastakshar’ function and the Maha Aarti. Now, the pictures and videos from the Grand Maha Aarti are out, and we can't get over the stunning looks of the celebrities.


A paparazzi account shared several videos from the Maha Aarti. One video shows Janhvi Kapoor walking hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was seen dressed in a heavy pink saree, while Shikhar complemented her in a beige sherwani. Another video features lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, both dressed in dazzling white traditional attire. In the third video, we could spot Mira Rajput posing for pictures along with her kids. Karisma Kapoor was snapped in another video, dressed in a green saree and seen having a conversation with to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

We also managed to get a glimpse of the bride-to-be as she walked towards Anant Ambani, and the video from the function stole our hearts. The smile on Radhika’s face expressed her happiness.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

About Day 2 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.

 Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta. The second day featured the Mela Rouge event, encouraging guests to wear South Asian outfits for a night of cultural festivities. The theme was 'dazzling desi romance'.

kiara advani sidharth malhotra janhvi kapoor karishma kapoor karisma kapoor bollywood
