Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, actors match the jungle vibe on day 2

Updated on: 02 March,2024 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding updates: Today, March 2, marked the second day of the celebration. Now, pictures of celebrities from the festivities are out, and it's all about style

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, actors match the jungle vibe on day 2

In Pic: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, actors match the jungle vibe on day 2
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1, and something unprecedented occurred yesterday. For the first time, pop artist Rihanna performed live in India at Jamnagar. Today, March 2, marked the second day of the celebration. This morning featured the 'Walk on the Wild Side' function, and in the afternoon, there was an event with the dress code 'Jungle Fever.'


Now, pictures of celebrities from the festivities are out, and it's all about style. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, all showcased their jungle style to ace their festive looks. Deepika Padukone wore a stylish beige shirt paired with matching pants and a stylish overcoat. The mom-to-be actress completed her look by adding stylish heels, while the soon-to-be father, Ranveer Singh, added a dramatic effect to his outfit. While Deepika’s look was subtle, Ranveer’s dramatic approach made them look perfect together.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

For the occasion, Katrina Kaif paired a printed stylish brown jumpsuit with a big belt, enhancing her look. The actress added a subtle and chic neck piece to complete her look, while her husband Vicky Kaushal looked hot in a brown vest paired with a stylish beige suit.

(Above Pic/Yogen Shah)

Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of her look from the event. The actress wore a stylish white outfit and tied her hair in a

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

About the first day of Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Pop sensation Rihanna, took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as the global music icon made a dazzling entrance and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances. Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The couple got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with 'anna seva.' At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, continuing for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community. 

March 2, 2024, marks Day 2 of the festivities with 'A Walk on the Wildside,' set outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The 'jungle fever' dress code will be embraced before transitioning to 'Mela Rouge,' a fusion of South Asian activities, where guests are encouraged to showcase their favourite South Asian attire.

