Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fans declare Vicky Hardik hottest brown munde after smoldering selfie surfaces from Anant Radhikas sangeet

Fans declare Vicky & Hardik 'hottest brown munde' after smoldering selfie surfaces from Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Updated on: 07 July,2024 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

A photo surfaced featuring Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya. The boys were all smiles in the viral photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Fans declare Vicky & Hardik 'hottest brown munde' after smoldering selfie surfaces from Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

Listen to this article
Fans declare Vicky & Hardik 'hottest brown munde' after smoldering selfie surfaces from Anant-Radhika's sangeet
x
00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their grand sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 5th. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood and sports celebrities. The star-studded evening was further graced by special performances from Justin Bieber, Karan Aujla, and Badshah.


Vicky & Hardik slay the selfie game at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PankhuriSharmaPandya (@pankhuriisharma)


Additionally, a photo surfaced featuring Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya. The boys were all smiles in the viral photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. 

Earlier today, on July 7, Pankhuri Sharma, wife of Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, shared pictures from the same event on her Instagram.

In the first picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen taking a selfie with T20 World Cup champion Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma. They all smile brightly while dressed in black, capturing the moment together. The second picture shows Vicky Kaushal taking another sweet selfie with Pankhuri. The caption of the post included a sparkle emoji along with the latest hit track, "Tauba Tauba," playing in the background.

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's wedding:

On July 5, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their big Sangeet night. The beautiful couple made a stunning entrance on the red carpet. Radhika Merchant looked breathtaking in a silver sparkly off-shoulder lehenga adorned with beautiful silver zari work. A dainty yet striking necklace sat on her neck, and a dupatta was gently draped across her hands, perfectly matching the hue of Anant's striking sherwani. The groom-to-be was seen in a golden-black sherwani suit. For their special night, the couple chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani  family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vicky kaushal hardik pandya Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK