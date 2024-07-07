A photo surfaced featuring Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya. The boys were all smiles in the viral photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their grand sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 5th. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood and sports celebrities. The star-studded evening was further graced by special performances from Justin Bieber, Karan Aujla, and Badshah.

Vicky & Hardik slay the selfie game at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

Additionally, a photo surfaced featuring Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya. The boys were all smiles in the viral photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

Earlier today, on July 7, Pankhuri Sharma, wife of Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, shared pictures from the same event on her Instagram.

In the first picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen taking a selfie with T20 World Cup champion Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma. They all smile brightly while dressed in black, capturing the moment together. The second picture shows Vicky Kaushal taking another sweet selfie with Pankhuri. The caption of the post included a sparkle emoji along with the latest hit track, "Tauba Tauba," playing in the background.

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's wedding:

On July 5, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their big Sangeet night. The beautiful couple made a stunning entrance on the red carpet. Radhika Merchant looked breathtaking in a silver sparkly off-shoulder lehenga adorned with beautiful silver zari work. A dainty yet striking necklace sat on her neck, and a dupatta was gently draped across her hands, perfectly matching the hue of Anant's striking sherwani. The groom-to-be was seen in a golden-black sherwani suit. For their special night, the couple chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.