Ananya haazir ho

While Karan Johar is busy promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo, his production house has begun the groundwork for the C Sankaran Nair biopic. The courtroom drama, titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, will be helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. Where Akshay Kumar has been roped in to step into the shoes of the late lawyer-activist, it is now heard that the makers are in talks with Ananya Panday to play a crucial part.



Nair served as a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council in 1915, but resigned after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The drama — based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire — will chronicle the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the massacre. A source reveals, “Ananya will essay the role of a feisty junior lawyer in the film. She has yet to sign the dotted line, but word is that she has been finalised for the part.” The film is expected to roll after Kumar wraps up a chunk of the Soorarai Pottru remake. Dharma Productions remained unavailable for comment.

