Ananya Panday and Lakshya to play engineering students in Chand Mera Dil. The first schedule will take place in Pune, where the team has zeroed in on a leading college

Director Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil, starring (from left) Lakshya and Ananya Panday, was announced last November

Almost six years after making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019), Ananya Panday is college-bound again thanks to producer Karan Johar. Last November, the filmmaker announced Chand Mera Dil, featuring Panday and Lakshya. After a bit of digging, we have learnt that Vivek Soni’s directorial venture is a college romance centred on engineering students. The director will call action on the project later this week.

Karan Johar backs the love story

A source tells us, “For the past three months, the film, which sees Ananya and Lakshya play engineering students, was in pre-production. Vivek will take it on floors on March 15. The first schedule will take place in Pune, where the team has zeroed in on a leading college where most of the campus portions will be shot.”

This marks Soni’s third collaboration with Johar’s banner, after Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) and the upcoming Aap Jaisa Koi. Another source says, “Vivek brings a fresh voice to relationship dramas. With Meenakshi Sundareshwar, he explored a long-distance marriage, and Aap Jaisa Koi will be a take on age-gap romance. With Chand Mera Dil, he attempts to understand what loves means to today’s youth.”