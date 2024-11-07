Ananya Panday and Lakshya to romance in Dharma Production's 'Chand Mera Dil'

After the success of Call Me Bae and Kill, actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya have united for Dharma Production's romantic film 'Chand Mera Dil'

Still from Chand Mera Dil

Two actors who delivered hits with Dharma Productions are now set to be seen together on screen for a romantic drama by Karan Johar's production house. Actress Ananya Panday who shone with her performance in Call Me Bae and Lakshya Lalwani who made an impactful debut with Kill, will be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming romantic movie 'Chand Mera Dil'.

About Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The two captioned the post: “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

Sharing the same posters, Karan Johar took to Instagram, describing the film as a “passionate love story”. He wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

Chand Mera Dil, if you recall is a popular line from the song 'Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum' from the 1977 film ''Hum Kisise Kum Naheen'. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

Ananya and Lakshya's work front

Ananya Panday has had a good year at the movies with critics and audiences praising her for her performance in Call Me Bae and CTRL. In Call Me Bae, she played a rich South Delhi girl who is forced to move out of her luxurious home and shift to Mumbai and start from scratch. She was also seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane film 'CTRL', a screen-life thriller. It also has Vihaan Samat. The film was about a social media influencer couple. When the boyfriend cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase his digital existence on her computer and social media.

Meanwhile, Lakshya rose to fame with his performance in the action-thriller 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The cast of the film also includes Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. 'Kill' made waves at various international film festivals before its India release.