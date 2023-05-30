Breaking News
Ananya Panday reveals love for momos, captions it with 'Gimme momo...'

Updated on: 30 May,2023 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Monday, Ananya shared a picture of momos on her Instagram story. Another story of Ananya showcased a poster of the movie 'Father of the bride'.

Actor Ananya Panday had a perfectly fun day while binge-watched a drama with momos in her snacks. Taking to Instagram, on Monday, Ananya shared a picture of momos and captioned it, "gimme momo." Another story of Ananya showcased a poster of the movie 'Father of the bride'.



Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."


She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

