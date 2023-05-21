On Sunday, Ananya shared a photo dump with pictures ranging from her childhood days to her most recent photos

Ananya Panday

Listen to this article Ananya Panday drops random pictures of self; Suhana Khan says 'quite iconic' x 00:00

Ananya Panday is quite active on social media. She often shares pictures from her day-to-day life with her followers. On Sunday, she shared a photo dump with pictures ranging from her childhood days to her most recent photos.

Ananya took to her Instagram and shared random photos of herself. In the first picture, she has seen in a glamorous avatar on a shoot set. Dressed in a white jumpsuit, she is seen lying on a white sofa by the pool area and soaking in the sun. She gets clicked as her hairstylist fixes her hair. In the second picture, she is lying in a similar position and making a face. She also has a laptop bag on her. In the third picture, she is seen pointing at an arm tattoo. The tattoo has words written in Urdu. In the following picture, she is seen flaunting her hand filled with writing as a child. The last picture is of baby Ananya giving a shocked expression.

"A little bit of this and a little bit of that but lots of me," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Ananya's best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "DAIS u was quite iconic".

A user commented that the Urdu text on her arm reads 'Baaghi'. "Why she writes Baghii on her arm ?" read the comment.

Also Read: Fresh jodi alert: Ananya Panday and Pavail Gulati!

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan'. She will next be seen in the film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25. Apart from that, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. More recently, the actress also announced her OTT debut series 'Call Me Bae' where she plays a fashionista. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.