Ananya Panday reveals she gatecrashed a wedding with Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday reveals she gatecrashed a wedding with Sara Ali Khan

Updated on: 16 December,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Ananya Panday opened up about gate-crashing a wedding with her friend Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday reveals she gatecrashed a wedding with Sara Ali Khan

In Pic: Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood friendships always capture the world's attention, especially when they involve two successful female actors. The curiosity to know everything about the bond between them is immense. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, we learned about the close friendship between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The two actors had a lot of fun in the episode and revealed many things. However, Ananya Panday has now decided to share even more and confessed that they once crashed a wedding together.


Ananya, who is currently promoting her movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav, opened up about gate-crashing a wedding with her friend Sara Ali Khan. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she revealed how Sara convinced her to crash a wedding, and she found herself being dragged out of it


Talking about the same, Ananya Panday said, "I have crashed a wedding... with Sara! It wasn't a wedding, it was a wedding party! We were somewhere having dinner and we were walking by. We heard this like loud Hindi music playing, and Sara being Sara was like, “I am going in and dancing!' Sara has gone in the middle of the dance floor and started dancing with uncles... and I was like dragging her off the dance floor!”


Meanwhile, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The movie is set to release on Netflix on January 26, 2023. Zoya Akhtar also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled next in her kitty, which she has already wrapped up shooting. As for Sara Ali Khan, she will be next seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The two actresses were most recently seen on ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, where they spilt some spicy beans. As the episode began, within 30 seconds, Karan broke the news that Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur, breaking the hearts of several girls around the world.

Later, Karan shifted the conversation to Sara Ali Khan and directly asked her about the rumours that she was dating Shubman Gill. To which Sara gave a hilarious response, confirming that she had never dated Shubman Gill.

