Ananya Panday's boyfriend Walker Blanco wishes her

After months of rumours and fan speculation, actress Ananya Panday’s boyfriend, Walker Blanco, has officially confirmed their relationship on social media. For Ananya’s birthday, Walker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a lovely photo of her.

In the picture, Ananya is seen smiling with her hand resting on her head, and Walker captioned it, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” The post quickly drew attention, with fans excited to see the couple finally go public.

In the photo, Ananya is seen wearing a blue top and a soft pink lip gloss, and her love life has been a hot topic lately. She was previously rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but they reportedly split earlier this year.

Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Panday, also wished her daughter on Instagram. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star shared a cute throwback video of young Ananya taking a sip of cough syrup, followed by some adorable expressions. Little Annie was truly the cutest!

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

But who is Walker Blanco?

As per reports, Walker hails from Chicago, Illinois, and has spent most of his life in Miami, Florida. It is quite evident in the pictures he has posted on Instagram that show him posing alongside reptiles and exotic birds. He has completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School in Florida.

He is a travel enthusiast and shares photographs from his wanderlust moments. He is followed by Ananya as well as Navya Naveli Nanda (Ananya’s close friend) on Instagram.

It is also said that he was in a relationship with Sylvia Guso in 2017, as per his Facebook page.

Wasn't Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur?

Reports of Ananya and Aditya breaking up surfaced in May 2024. They had been together for a year. During the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed her about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

When Aditya also appeared on the show in another episode, Karan asked, “So rumour has it and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.” Aditya said: “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets and I’ll tell you no lies.”