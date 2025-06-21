Ananya Panday’s Miami photo dump is all things fun—sunshine, food, furry friends, and her chic Chanel ballerinas stealing hearts and headlines alike

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Actor Ananya Panday has given her fans a glimpse of her vacation in Miami, Florida in the United States.

On Friday, Ananya shared pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying herself to the fullest.

She shared everything from posting pictures of cute animals to enjoying food.

"Miamiiiii," she captioned the post.

Netizens showered love on the post in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Bestest photo dump."

Another fan commented, "Too Good"

Recently, the first look of her upcoming romance drama, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' was unveiled.

In the first look, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss on the shore.

"Flying together...again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's Day : 13th Feb, 2026," Kartik captioned the post.

After 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' Kartik and Ananya are coming together for this film, which excited fans.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The plot details are still under wraps.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

