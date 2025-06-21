Breaking News
Ananya Panday shares sun soaked Miami vacation pictures check out now

Ananya Panday shares sun-soaked Miami vacation pictures, check out now

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ananya Panday’s Miami photo dump is all things fun—sunshine, food, furry friends, and her chic Chanel ballerinas stealing hearts and headlines alike

Ananya Panday shares sun-soaked Miami vacation pictures, check out now

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday shares sun-soaked Miami vacation pictures, check out now
Actor Ananya Panday has given her fans a glimpse of her vacation in Miami, Florida in the United States.

On Friday, Ananya shared pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying herself to the fullest.


She shared everything from posting pictures of cute animals to enjoying food.


"Miamiiiii," she captioned the post.

Netizens showered love on the post in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Bestest photo dump."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Another fan commented, "Too Good"

Recently, the first look of her upcoming romance drama, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' was unveiled.

In the first look, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss on the shore.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

"Flying together...again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's Day : 13th Feb, 2026," Kartik captioned the post.

After 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' Kartik and Ananya are coming together for this film, which excited fans.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The plot details are still under wraps.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

