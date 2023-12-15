Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ananya Siddhant Adarsh bring party anthem I Wanna See You Dance from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh bring party anthem 'I Wanna See You Dance' from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The song is a peppy track with a youthful feel attached to it, and it also celebrates the spirit of the film

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

After the trailer, now makers of the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are here with the groovy second track 'I Wanna See You Dance'.


Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Dancing our way into the holiday season [?]". As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Loveee this songgg "


 
 
 
 
 
Another user commented, "This is amazing[?]"

Recently, the makers released a friendship song, 'Hone Do Jo Ho Jaata Hai', and continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers have now released the second song, 'I Wanna See You Dance'. The song is a peppy track with a youthful feel attached to it, and it also celebrates the spirit of the film. Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav set the party vibes with their dance moves.

'I Wanna See You Dance' is sung by Saba Azad and composed by Sachin & Jigar. Lyrics penned by the Ankur Tewari, the song has been choreographed by Caeser Gonsalves. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi Adarsh Gourav bollywood news Entertainment News

