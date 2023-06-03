Breaking News
And the next Khan begins his Bollywood run

Updated on: 03 June,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aryan Khan kicks off his directorial debut Stardom at a co-working space in Worli; shoots Karan Johar’s cameo in the web series

Aryan Khan

June 2 will remain a red-letter day for Aryan Khan for years to come. Following months of pre-production, the first-time director took his web series — the working title of which is Stardom — on floors yesterday. The production team reported to a co-working space in Century Mills, Worli, at 7 am, with Khan arriving well before the call-time. On the cards was the shoot of a few office sequences. A source from the unit tells mid-day, “The space will be the setting for a few office scenes. Another floor in the same building has been booked, where the team will shoot a lounge sequence in the next few days. The set, with a cast and crew of almost 350 people, was buzzing with energy.”


Karan JoharKaran Johar


For his maiden directorial venture, Khan has turned to a subject that he knows intimately — Bollywood. The six-part series, which stars Lakshya Lalwani, offers a fictionalised account of the Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the series, dropped by to wish his director-son on the first day of shoot. 


Filmmaker-family friend Karan Johar was in attendance too. We hear Johar has a cameo in the offering. The unit hand adds, “Karan’s scenes are lined up for the first three days. He plays a leading producer, a character based on himself.” 

