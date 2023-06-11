And the war begins

Director Ayan Mukerji auditions 50 body doubles for the sequel to the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, War

Hrithik Roshan in War

Work on Yash Raj Films’s spy universe is in full motion. While Siddharth Anand is busy with Fighter and the preproduction of Tiger vs Pathan, Ayan Mukerji has begun work on the sequel to War (2019). After the success of Pathan, it has become imperative to raise the stakes in the movies that will become part of the spy universe. Word is that the writing is in motion, and Mukerji has begun casting for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, War 2.

Ayan Mukerji

A source informs that Mukerji has been meeting body doubles of Roshan. “Last week, the director met close to 50 actors who resemble Hrithik. It wasn’t about finding someone with facial [similarities]. Ayan also wants someone resembling Hrithik’s physique and structure. The last audition saw some people getting shortlisted, but he will be meeting more people next week,” explains the source, adding that the director, who has already started casting stunt doubles this early, wants to can the action pieces first in order to choreograph the fight sequences with precision.