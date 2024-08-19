Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made a notable appearance at the special screening of the highly anticipated docuseries, Uorfi Javed was unmissable in her orange outfit

Clockwise - Aryan Khan, Uorfi Javed, Alizeh Agnihotri, Rasha Thadani, Arhaan Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

It was a star-studded affair when the young blood of Bollywood assembled to support the OGs Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar for the screening of their upcoming docuseries ‘Angry Young Men’. The grand premiere was held at the Excel Entertainment office in Khar, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made a notable appearance at the special screening of the highly anticipated docuseries. Dressed in all black, Aryan arrived solo.

Salman Khan's nephews, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri were also in attendance. His niece Alizeh Agnihotri also posed alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed made a stylish appearance as well. She looked bespoke in an orange outfit.

The screening offered a first look at Zoya Akhtar's upcoming docuseries, which explores the influential partnership of writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Zoya, in a conversation with ANI, shared her admiration for the duo's pioneering work. "It all started with me because I've watched all of their films," she said.

She elaborated on her fascination with their writing process and the decision to document their legacy for future generations.

Zoya noted the significant impact Salim-Javed had on Indian cinema, particularly highlighting their role in shaping the 'Angry Young Man' character that became iconic in the 1970s.

"It's not just that they created the Angry Young Man character," she explained, adding, "It was a combination of their writing and actors like Mr. Bachchan that created something explosive."

‘Angry Young Men’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Don’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, and ‘Dostana’—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films.

Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.

(With inputs from ANI)