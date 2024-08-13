The dialogue “Mere paas maa hai” from 'Deewar' (1975) was changed to “Mere paas maa hai woh bhi 2” as Salman Khan referred to his two mothers Salma Khan and Helen

Salman Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Salman Khan’s twist to Salim-Javed’s iconic ‘Deewar’ dialogue: ‘Mere paas maa hai woh bhi 2’ x 00:00

Salman Khan lightened up the mood for those in attendance at the ‘Angry Young Men’ trailer launch, a docuseries based on his father Salim Khan, and veteran writer Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed. When the host asked the actor for his favourite dialogue penned by the duo, he decided to twist them up a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dialogue “Mere paas maa hai” from ‘Deewar’ (1975) was changed to “Mere paas maa hai woh bhi 2” referring to his two mothers Salma Khan and Helen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The other one that was altered was “Main aaj bhi pheke hue paise nahi uthata”. Salman said, “Main pheke hue paise utha leta hoon, abhi bhi bohot uthata hoon.”

In the ‘Angry Young Men’ trailer, veteran actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan says a line of Salim-Javed being labelled as “brats”, explaining the same, Salman added, “This brat thing is two people writing hit after hit and now they have to refuse a lot of producers, and actors, it comes from there that ‘What do these people think of themselves?’ Dimaag inka nahi kharab hua tha, dimaag inka chal hi raha tha, bohot achche tareeke se chal raha tha but inke saath jo kaam nahi kar paye due to dates or didn't like the plots or didn't like their faces, didn't like the characters, they tagged them as brats. Inka dimaag kharab nahi tha, jinhone inko yeh bola hai unka dimaag kharab hai."

‘Angry Young Men’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as Deewar, Don, Sholay, Trishul, and Dostana—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema. From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films. Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.