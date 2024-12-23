Kapil Sharma Show: One of the most hilarious confessions came when Farah Khan revealed that Anil once denied playing Sonam Kapoor's father in a film

In Pic: Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan & Kapil Sharma

Listen to this article When Farah Khan made hilarious confession about Anil Kapoor not wanting to play Sonam Kapoor’s father x 00:00

Anil Kapoor, the Lakhan of Bollywood, came as a guest on Kapil Sharma's show along with his close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The duo made an entry on the ninth episode of the first season. During the episode, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan went on a laugh riot, and Khan shared some hilarious anecdotes about

Anil Kapoor didn’t want to play Sonam’s father

One of the most hilarious confessions came when Farah Khan revealed that Anil once denied playing Sonam Kapoor's father in a film. Farah revealed that Abbas-Mastan once came to Anil with a script where the filmmakers offered him a role in their film, and he was offered the role of Sonam Kapoor's father. While reacting to Abbas-Mastan's idea, Kapoor said, "Are you mad? How can I be Sonam’s father?" - Farah revealed.

Farah Khan left Anil Kapoor blushing

Another hilarious moment came when Kapil questioned Anil about which Hollywood actor he wouldn't mind being linked to. The actor replied, “Anyone.” This is when Farah's one question left Kapoor blushing. As Anil replied to Kapil by saying "anyone," Farah immediately bugged in and asked, “And Bollywood?” which left Anil pink-cheeked.

Anil Kapoor on petition on personality rights

During the Kapil Sharma episode, Anil also addressed the petition on personality rights, according to which "nobody can mimic the actor without his consent." Kapil quizzed the actor about his petition and asked if he doesn't want anyone to mimic him. Anil replied, saying, “No, in fact, I want more people to do my mimicry.”

Anil Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is having a phenomenal year. After his box office success with ‘Fighter,’ he was featured in the TIME100AI list and saw his series ‘The Night Manager’ earn an Emmy nomination. He also recently won an IIFA Award for his role in ‘Animal.’ As Kapoor continues to break new ground, his fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, ‘Subedaar,’ which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.

Anil Kapoor, born on December 24, 1956, has been a part of the Indian film industry for over four decades. Kapoor has earned a reputation for delivering memorable performances in films like Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Slumdog Millionaire, and Dil Dhadakne Do.