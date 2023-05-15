Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 May,2023 02:26 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kapoor confirmed that he will play the lead in the Hindi-language adaptation of 2019 Malayalam-language hit, 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25'

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is going to keep busy for most part of the year, filming for high-octane action film 'Subedar' and Hindi-language adaptation of 2019 Malayalam-language hit 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25.'


Anil Kapoor kick-started 2023 on a jhakkas note by receiving rave reviews for his role Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly in 'The Night Manager' streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, guest featuring in Jerremy Renner's Disney series, Rennervations, and ultimately bagging a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The prolific actor has just confirmed that he will be next filming for the high-octane action drama, Sunedar, directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Kapoor told Variety, “I have done a lot of action films, but this is a pure action film, a dramatic action film. I’m excited about it. The plot is under wraps at the moment. Principal photography will commence September. 15."

Kapoor also confirmed that he will play the lead in the Hindi-language adaptation of 2019 Malayalam-language hit, 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25'-a film about a father-son relationship and how their lives change when an AI humanoid enters their lives.

Kapoor is currently in the midst of filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, 'Animal,' also starring Ranbir Kapoor and aerial action film 'Fighter,' also starring Hithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

Even at the age of 66, Kapoor is sought out for what he brings to the table. Having worked in over 130 films, the actor is constantly trying new things, with a vision to challenge and outdo himself proving that age is just a number.

