Anil Kapoor lends his voice for the Hindi trailer of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

After his last film release ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’ (Tamil), the prolific film maker Mani Ratnam is now all set to release his most awaited magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’
The makers of ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ unveiled the film’s Hindi trailer today. Besides the topnotch actors, the Hindi trailer has actor Anil Kapoor doing the voiceover. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and announced ‘Thrilled to have played a small part in bringing this epic trailer to life for Maniratnam! Worked with Mani after Pallavai un Pallavi, almost after 40 years! Wishing the team all the best. The trailer looks epic!’
Thrilled to have played a small part in bringing this epic trailer to life for Maniratnam! Worked with Mani after Pallavai un Pallavi, almost after 40 years! Wishing the team all the best. The trailer looks epic! https://t.co/hss0OsNFvQ— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2022
‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The film is based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The film will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages. The release date of the film has been scheduled as September 30 this year.
