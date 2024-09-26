Anil Kapoor shared that director Subhash Ghai would frequently give him his lines at the last minute, and he knew this particular scene would be tough

The film Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reunion in Mumbai. During the event, Anil Kapoor revealed that he was very nervous before filming the climax scene. In this scene, his character Vikrant tells Aishwarya's character, Mansi, to choose Akshaye’s character, Manav, just before Vikrant and Mansi are about to get married. This moment marks a significant shift in Vikrant's character, as he lets go of his love.

Anil Kapoor recalls being anxious before shooting Taal's climax

At the event hosted by Radio Nasha, Anil Kapoor shared that director Subhash Ghai would frequently give him his lines at the last minute, and he knew this particular scene would be tough. Anil admitted he was so nervous beforehand that he considered not showing up to film the scene. To help calm his nerves, he even asked actor Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on him. Anil stated, “I said I am not going to come on the set.”

Anil Kapoor revealed that the night before the shoot, he called Subhash Ghai and told him he wasn’t going to come because he still hadn’t received the script for the climax scene. “He knows me so well. He said, ‘Okay don’t come, I’ll wait anyway’. So in the morning, I woke up and I told my wife, ‘I am not going. It’s a very long scene and he will give it at the last moment and I want to do my best’. Then it was 7 am… 8 am… I called Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on me. I was so stressed, so anxious and nervous. She came, she did reiki on me,” Anil Kapoor recalled.

Anil Kapoor's 'The Night Manager' nominated for an Emmy

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer popular Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager', has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards bringing global recognition to the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name.

The crime thriller is set to compete against top international dramas, including 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' from France, 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia, and 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2' from Argentina.

In a statement shared by his PR team, Anil Kapoor, thrilled by the nomination, said, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaption of the night manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex , but also on the other hand the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and an authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays.. i am ecstatic and hungrier then ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

