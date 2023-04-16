Anil Kapoor remembers his 'friend' Satish Kaushik, drops unseen pics as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' turns 30

Anil who headlined the Satish Kaushik directorial in 1993, took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon and wrote, "A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart."

As the 1993 movie 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' clocked 30 years on April 16 on Sunday, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor got nostalgic and penned a heartfelt note about the movie on Instagram alongside some unseen photos.

While celebrating the 30 years of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', Anil also remembered his dear friend and late actor-director, Satish Kaushik who directed the 1993 action-comedy.

Anil who headlined the Satish Kaushik directorial in 1993 took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon and wrote, "A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart…directed by my friend Satish…30 years ago….the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend... I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one! #30yearsofRoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja".

Alongside the heartwarming note, Anil also shared some unseen and old photos from the sets of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja'. In the first photo, the lead pair of the film, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi can be seen posing with director Satish Kaushik.

Besides Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and 'Bandit Queen' director Shekhar Kapur can also be seen in the frame.

As 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' turned 30, Anil praised his late friend Satish Kaushik who as per him helmed the project 'brilliantly'. Talking about the same Anil wrote, "30 years ago….the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend..."

Anil who believes every project is a 'learning experience' for him even shed light on the fact that how the movie did not work at the box office but was made with 'all heart'.

Reacting to Anil's post, a fan wrote, "It was a superb film!!!"

"one of my all time favourite", wrote another one.

"One of my childhood favourite movies", commented another fan.

"Had no idea it didn't do well at the box office. My family and I love that movie !", wrote another fan of Anil while reacting to his Instagram post.

Directed by Satish Kaushik, 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles. It also featured Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil and Bindu among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Anil Kapoor who was recently seen in the action thriller series, 'The Night Manager' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller, 'Fighter' in his kitty.